Search for Florida slaying suspect leads to body near mall

SUNRISE, Fla. –  The search for a suspect in the killing of a Florida woman has led police to a van outside a mall with a man's body inside.

Local media outlets reported Monday that police believe the body is that of Pedro Torres, who was wanted for the slaying of his wife Vicky Torres in their home in Vero Beach, Florida, the day before.

The van with the body inside was spotted in a furniture store parking lot near Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, near Fort Lauderdale.

The police response included a SWAT team and forced the closure of roads around the area for several hours. Authorities did not immediately release details on how the man died. Torres was believed to have been armed and dangerous.