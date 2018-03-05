LAPD officer revives 3-week-old baby allegedly slammed on ground by dad: police

A Los Angeles police officer was being praised for his efforts Saturday for reviving an unresponsive 3-week-old baby after the infant’s father slammed the boy on the ground, authorities said.

Police said the officer, only identified as Officer Frazier, used modified chest compressions for about nine minutes to get the boy breathing again, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Authorities had received multiple calls of possible domestic and child abuse occurring at the Westlake apartment, according to the station.

The mother told arriving officers that the boy’s father had been holding him like a football while hitting her, according to KTLA. The mother reportedly told police she was pleading for him to give her the child but he slammed the infant on the ground.

After Frazier managed to revive the child and the father was arrested and charged with child abuse, KTLA reported.

The mother received scratches to the face during the fight and the baby was slightly bruised, police said.

The identity of the father was not immediately released.