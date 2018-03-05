Court flooded by people challenging 12K speed camera tickets

A Rhode Island court has been flooded with people contesting speeding tickets after a new school zone speed camera program resulted in 12,000 tickets in 33 days.

WPRI-TV reports more than 2,600 tickets were on the docket Monday at Providence Municipal Court, which usually has about 300 people on the daily docket. The courtroom holds 90 people.

A court spokesperson says not everyone is expected to show up. Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Pare (PAYR'-ee) says they're working to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The station reported last week that the city issued 12,193 tickets between Jan. 16 and Feb. 22 from five new speed cameras. The tickets cost $95 each and can be issued when a vehicle is caught traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit at certain times.