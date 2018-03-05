2 pedestrians killed, several others injured by driver in New York City

Two children were killed and multiple other people were injured when they were struck by a car in New York City on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn around 1 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

Five people in total were struck, an official from the New York City Fire Department told Fox News.

The two children killed in the incident were "young kids," the New York Post reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Authorities say a woman believed to be the children's mother was taken to the hospital, WABC. Two other victims were being evaluated at the scene.

Bystander Leah Finnegan posted on Twitter that "many people" were "sobbing" at the scene after the crash.

After striking the victims, the driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials said.

The driver was later taken into custody, according to WABC.