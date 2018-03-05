Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York

2 pedestrians killed, several others injured by driver in New York City

Fox News
Two children were killed and several other people were injured after a car truck people in Brooklyn on Monday.

Two children were killed and several other people were injured after a car truck people in Brooklyn on Monday.  (WABC via NNS)

Two children were killed and multiple other people were injured when they were struck by a car in New York City on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn around 1 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

Five people in total were struck, an official from the New York City Fire Department told Fox News.

NY Crash 2

Two children were killed and several other people were injured after a car truck people in Brooklyn on Monday. (  (WABC via NNS)

The two children killed in the incident were "young kids," the New York Post reported, citing a law enforcement official.

Authorities say a woman believed to be the children's mother was taken to the hospital, WABC. Two other victims were being evaluated at the scene.

Bystander Leah Finnegan posted on Twitter that "many people" were "sobbing" at the scene after the crash.

After striking the victims, the driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials said.

The driver was later taken into custody, according to WABC.