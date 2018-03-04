Woman dumped popcorn on 2-year-old girl during movie, police say

A man and woman in a New York City suburb were arrested Friday after the woman allegedly dumped a container of popcorn on a 2-year-old who talked during a showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Nassau County police said.

Authorities arrested Keri Karman, 25, and Charles Karman, 61, who were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a Jan. 2 incident.

A 28-year-old mother had taken her young daughter to a movie theater in Levittown, Long Island, police said. When the little girl asked for some popcorn during the PG-13 flick, a woman sitting next to the girl allegedly “verbally attempted to quiet” the 2-year-old.

“All she said was ‘popcorn.’ She didn’t even say a full sentence,” mother Celia Riggs told The New York Post.

The girl’s mother told the woman “not to talk to her daughter,” police said, at which point the woman allegedly started screaming and cursing at the pair before covering the girl’s mouth with her hand.

The woman then allegedly proceeded to dump popcorn over the 2-year-old’s head and hit her with the empty container, police said.

The little girl reportedly started to cry and the woman, and the man she was with, reportedly took off from the theater.

A doctor examined the 2-year-old after she said her head hurt and determined that she had a contusion, police said.

Along with their charges, the Karmans, both from Baldwin, N.Y., were issued appearance tickets, police said.