Tree believed to be planted by George Washington 227 years ago is knocked down by nor'easter

A tree at George Washington’s Mount Vernon – said to be planted by the first president himself – was knocked down Friday by the powerful nor'easter that struck the U.S.

“Today at Mount Vernon, strong winds brought down a 227-year-old Canadian Hemlock, as well as a Virginia Cedar that stood watch over Washington’s tomb for many years,” the historical landmark posted on Facebook.

Mount Vernon was the location of George Washington’s plantation along the Potomac River in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The tree was planted by Washington in 1791, according to the estate’s director of horticulture. It was the site’s “best documented tree on the property arriving in a half whiskey barrel” from New York's then-governor, George Clinton.

Mount Vernon’s senior vice president of visitor engagement, Rob Shenk, tweeted that while “The DC area lost a lot of #trees yesterday” there were “maybe none more significant than this 1791 Canadian Hemlock.” Shenk said “George Washington himself likely knew” of the tree.

The massive storm hit the Northeast Friday, with wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers.