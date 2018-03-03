Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sex Crimes

Smiling perv arrested after allegedly exposing himself on subway

Fox News
New York City police accused George Matias of smiling and waving to a woman who snapped his photo when he allegedly exposed himself.

New York City police accused George Matias of smiling and waving to a woman who snapped his photo when he allegedly exposed himself.  (NYPD)

A New York City subway flasher isn’t smiling now, the New York Post reports.

Cops say they arrested the alleged pervert who was photgraphed grinning and waving at a victim aboard a Manhattan subway train.

George Matias, 50, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with public lewdness, the New York Post reported.

Police released the photo Tuesday.

Matias, of Manhattan, is accused of exposing himself to his fellow riders while aboard a southbound A train around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 23, the paper reported.

When one disgusted straphanger started snapping photos of the suspect, the shameless creep flashed a smile and waved to the camera, according to the paper.