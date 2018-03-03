Kentucky police officer discovered dead in flooded field after going missing

A police officer was discovered dead in a flooded field early Saturday morning, hours after he went missing Friday evening, Kentucky State Police confirmed to Fox News.

The body of Rodney Smith, 45, of the Hickman Police Department was found following a search, WPSD 6. His police cruiser also was discovered nearby, WENK-WTPR reported.

It’s unclear how Smith was separated from his car.

Smith, of Boaz, Ken., was last seen Friday night while on duty. He was declared dead at the scene, KFVS reported.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday by the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.

Flooding from the Ohio River following heavy rain this week left hundreds of homes in Kentucky without power.

