Army canines neglected after return from Afghanistan, report says

Many dogs revered on the battlefield for their work alongside U.S. Army personnel in Afghanistan -- searching for bombs and potentially saving human lives -- receive anything but a hero’s welcome when they return home, a report says.

After serving overseas between 2010 and 2014, some canine companions were left in kennels up to 11 months, while others didn’t receive proper care and attention, or were put down after returning stateside, Reuters reported, citing a March 1 report from the Defense Department’s Inspector General’s Office.

And for people wanting to adopt the dogs, there were no proper screening measures in place, the report said.

“The Army did not use the DOD Working Dog Management system, as required by the Joint Military Working Dog Instruction and Army Regulation 190-12,” the inspector general said in its report, Reuters reported.

Several soldiers rescued their furry friends from Army kennels, according to the report, which blamed the Army for not following repeated Pentagon rules over the handling of military service dogs, Reuters reported.

The Army also failed to use the Air Force’s 341st Training Squadron to acquire their military dogs, opting instead went for a private contractor, the report said.

An Army spokesmen did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.