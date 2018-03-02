Trump-Graham power nexus flows through Franklin

President Donald Trump is attending the Rev. Billy Graham's funeral, but he's long been closer to son Franklin Graham.

The younger Graham is delivering the eulogy Friday at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump and Franklin Graham have become political allies, with the president crediting the preacher as much of the reason he won 80 percent of white evangelical voters in the 2016 election. Graham's father, in contrast, counseled a dozen presidents but grew wary of involvement in politics after the Watergate scandal.

Trump and Franklin Graham share some of the same public policy agenda on such issues as immigration. Trump spoke earlier in the week at a ceremony for the elder Graham in Washington.