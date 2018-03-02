Expand / Collapse search
Houston woman, whose skeletal remains were found in wall, slipped through attic floor

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Texas authorities believe Mary Stewart Cerruti fell through the attic floor of a Houston bungalow and got wedged in the wall.

Texas authorities believe Mary Stewart Cerruti fell through the attic floor of a Houston bungalow and got wedged in the wall.  (Houston PD/Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A Houston woman, whose skeletal remains were found in the wall of her bungalow last year, is believed to have fallen through her attic floor before becoming wedged in the walls, authorities said Tuesday.

WARNING GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

The Harris County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as Mary Stewart Cerruti, 61, who was discovered by the new owners of the Houston bungalow. Cerruti was reported missing in 2015 after neighbors contacted police because they hadn’t seen her for days.

houston woman skull

Pictures released in March 2017 show Mary Cerutti's skull. Other bone fragments were also discovered inside the bungalow.  (Houston Police Department)

houston woman bone frag

Police believe Mary Cerruti fell through the attic floor and got wedged in between her walls.  (Houston Police Department)

“In the attic, there was a broken board that led down to the space. Law enforcement thinks she may have been up in the attic and fell through the attic floor,” Tricia Bentley, the medical examiner spokeswoman, told PEOPLE Magazine.

Authorities collected the bones last year. Most of her skeleton was in place, the medical examiner said. Clothes and a pair of red eyeglasses were also discovered.

houston woman glasses

Mary Cerruti's red glasses were discovered by police.  (Houston Police Department)

houston woman clothing

Worried neighbors had called police after not seeing Mary Cerruti for days.  (Houston Police Department)

Six dead cats were also found inside the attic, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Neighbors had described Cerruti as shy and frail. She joined them in opposition against a luxury apartment complex planned for the land around her house. The project was still approved.

houston woman wedged

Police believe this is where Mary Cerruti spent her final days.  (Houston Police Department)

One neighbor was still in shock as to how Cerruti could have fallen through the floor board.

“The gap in the boards appears to be maybe eight inches, and Mary was certainly very frail, but it's hard for me to believe that a person could step on a board, and their entire body would go down a crack that is two inches wider than a dollar bill,” Roxanne Davis told KHOU-TV.

A bank foreclosed on her home in 2015 after the mortgage payments stopped. Liens on the property were settled, the house was cleaned out was eventually placed on the market and sold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.