Bodies of woman, three children discovered inside Massachusetts home: police

The bodies of a woman and three young children were discovered inside a Massachusetts home Thursday, authorities said.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr. said police were called to the West Brookfield home in the afternoon for a wellness check. Authorities discovered the bodies of a woman, a 2-year-old boy, a 5-year-old old and a 7-year-old girl in the upstairs bedroom, Early said.

Investigators were treating the deaths as suspicious.

"State Police Crime Scene Services are just getting into the house now along with forensic scientists from the State Police Crime Lab. We need to let them do their work," Early said.

Two of the children were students at West Brookfield Elementary School, according to a Facebook post from Quaboag Regional School District Superintendent Brett Kustigan. He said police wanted him to “reassure the community that there is no cause for alarm.”

Grief counselors and police were expected to be at the school Friday.

"While we don't anticipate or believe right now that there is a worry to the general public, erring on the side of caution, we will have personnel at the school tomorrow, along with grief counselors," West Brookfield police Chief Thomas O’Donnell said.

West Brookfield is located about 65 miles west of Boston.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the woman or the children or share how they died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.