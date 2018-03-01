Toddler dies in Florida after mom leaves him in hot car, police say

A 1-year-old boy died on Wednesday after his mother left the toddler inside a hot car parked at a Miami mall parking lot, police said.

Miami-Dade Police received a call about a baby inside a car just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, WSVN reported. Witnesses told police they saw the child’s mother park her car outside of a beauty salon, where she works, around 8:30 a.m. and didn’t come back out until hours later.

“I heard there were screaming in the back, and then I just rushed back to see what was going on, and the baby was in the floor,” Juan Carmenat, a witness at the scene, told WSVN.

Temperatures reached 81 degrees Wednesday afternoon, with a heat index at 83 degrees. The car’s temperature was nearly 100 degrees within 10 minutes.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The car was towed from the scene. It’s unclear if charges will be filed in the incident.