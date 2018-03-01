Teacher had odd encounters with cops before gunshot incident

The north Georgia high school teacher charged with firing a gunshot in a Georgia classroom had several previous encounters with police.

Once, Dalton social studies instructor Jesse Randal Davidson went missing and was found, unresponsive, sitting on a curb. Another time he told police a strange and apparently unfounded story about a suspected murder.

Davidson now faces six charges including aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts; and having a weapon on school property.

He waived a Thursday court appearance. Whitfield County sheriff's Capt. Wes Lynch says he will likely face a judge on Tuesday.

His lawyer couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.