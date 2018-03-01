Teacher and volleyball coach, 27, arrested for 'sex acts' with teen boy student

A former North Carolina teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly engaging in sex acts with a student, reports said.

Devin Danielle Wright, 27, was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to WCTI12.

Wright was a teacher at the East Duplin High School between August 2015 and August 2017. She was also an assistant coach for girls’ volleyball and soccer.

It’s unclear when the alleged sex acts occurred or how old the student was.

A representative for Duplin County Schools said in a statement to the news station that officials suspended Wright when they were made aware of the allegations against her. Wright had resigned from her position on Aug. 16.

"As soon as the allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, the Sheriff's Office was contacted immediately and the teacher was placed on suspension,” the statement read.

“The teacher resigned on August 16. Duplin County Schools provided full cooperation and assistance as this matter was investigated. The safety and well-being of students is the school system's highest priority, and all necessary and appropriate action was taken at the conclusion of the investigation into this matter," the statement continued.

Wright was placed in jail under a $28,500 bond. She bonded out and is expected to appear in court on March 2, according to WITN.