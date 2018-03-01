Suspect in Phoenix triple homicide last month killed himself

Authorities say the suspect in a triple homicide in Phoenix last month died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner made the determination in the death of 39-year-old Edward Hallinan.

They say 50-year-old Manuel Francisco Rodriguez Jimenez, 21-year-old Francisco Javier Galindo and 26-year-old Vidal Hernandez-Gutierrez all were fatally shot Feb. 21 at a neighbor's home.

Hallinan then was involved in a shootout with officers.

Police said Hallinan had been firing a rifle from his truck and was shot in a confrontation with arriving police. But it wasn't clear if Hallinan's injury was self-inflicted or caused by officers, and it was left to the medical examiner to make a determination on the cause of death. Hallinan died from his injuries at a hospital.