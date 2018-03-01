Multiple people found dead in Massachusetts home, police say

Massachusetts police said several people were discovered dead inside of a home Thursday.

The bodies were found in a West Brookfield house, roughly 65 miles west of Boston, according to police.

Law enforcement didn’t provide further details, however Boston 25 News reported the bodies appear to be of four children and one female adult.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshall confirmed to the news station that fire investigators are at the scene.

Further details about the discovery were not immediately clear. Police did not say how many bodies were found, how they died, or their identities.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.