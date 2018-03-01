Florida man who vanished in 2015 reported missing two weeks ago

A Florida man who vanished in 2015 was reported missing two weeks ago in a case the Lake County Sheriff's Office is calling “quite suspicious.”

Michael Shaver, a 36-year-old husband and father from Central Florida, has not been seen in nearly three years, deputies reported, after a friend of the man contacted them about his disappearance mid-February.

“He informed us that he had not heard from Mr. Shaver in the last couple of years at least and he felt that was very unusual and out of character,” Lieutenant John Herrell said in a press release.

Authorities went to Shaver’s home near Clermont, Florida to meet with his wife, Laurie Shaver, who also said she hadn’t seen her husband since 2015 and invited the investigators inside her home for continued questioning.

According to investigators, the interview quickly went from helpful to uncooperative.

“Upon speaking to her for a few minutes the conversation ended up making its way outside the home at which time she stopped being cooperative and she requested her attorney,” Herrell said.

Fox 35 reported deputies have been seen on the Shaver’s street “24/7” and have been questioning neighbors about the disappearance of the 36-year-old.

“Very quiet, a really nice guy, and I know he really cared about his kids a lot so when I didn’t see him here to get them or have them or visit them for a couple years, I kept wondering, ‘Okay, this is really strange,’” neighbor Wilma Nicholas told Fox 35.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that would lead to the whereabouts of Shaver to call 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

