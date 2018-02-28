Wisconsin man behind anti-Trump manifesto, stolen guns gets more jail time

A Wisconsin man who sparked a statewide manhunt last spring after he mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump and confessed to stealing a huge cache of firearms in House Speaker Paul Ryan's hometown, was sentenced Wednesday to an additional five years in prison.

Joseph Jakubowski, 33, was convicted last month of burglary while arming himself, theft and possession of burglary tools. He previously was found guilty in federal court on similar charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

In addition to the five-year sentence, Rock County Judge James Daley said Jakubowski must serve five years of extended supervision when he is released.

It's not clear whether Jakubowski will serve his state and federal sentences concurrently or consecutively. Attorney Michael Murphy told reporters that he would argue for his client to do his time concurrently and in state prison as opposed to a federal penitentiary.

Jakubowski admitted to snatching 18 guns from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville on April 4. House Speaker Paul Ryan has a home in Janesville.

On the same day, prosecutors say, Jakubowski mailed a rambling statement to the White House and went on the run. He was captured 10 days later on a farm in Vernon County in the western part of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.