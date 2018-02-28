Notable firings and resignations from Trump's White House

Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump's White House since he took office last year.

__ Feb. 28, 2018: Communications Director Hope Hicks

__ Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy Communications Director Josh Raffel

__ Feb. 7, 2018: Staff Secretary Ron Porter

__ Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

__ Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

__ Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

__ Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

__ Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

__ July 31, 2017: Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

__ July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

__ July 21, 2017: Press Secretary Sean Spicer

__ May 30, 2017: Communications Director Michael Dubke

__ May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

__ Feb. 13 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn