Multiple bodies found within minutes in Port St. Lucie, Florida; cops say deaths connected

Three dead bodies were found in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday — each within minutes of each other — and the sheriff’s office believes the incidents are connected.

A landlord who was checking in on a home in the city discovered a dead body inside around 9:50 a.m., according to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office.

Just minutes later, a neighbor in the Oleander Pines neighborhood of Port St. Lucie reported a suspicious incident in the house next door, where deputies found a second body, Fox 29 reported.

A few minutes after the second body was discovered, a car crash happened nearby. The driver of that car was later pronounced dead.

The St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that officials believe the three deaths are related somehow.

"I'm not saying three different homicides we're just saying... three different death investigations all within a very short period of time. Very unusual," Sheriff Ken Mascara said Wednesday, according to Fox 29.

The department isn’t identifying the bodies until their families are notified, and officials clarified that “there is no reason to believe the neighborhood is unsafe or residents are in danger.”