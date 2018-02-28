LHC meets 4Q profit forecasts

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 62 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $292.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.1 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.07 billion.

LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

LHC shares have risen 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $64.38, a climb of 34 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LHCG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LHCG