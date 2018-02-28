The Latest: State agency says it can't comment on death

The Latest on death of 10-year-old girl in Maine (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says it can't comment on claims that former neighbors of a couple accused of fatally beating a 10-year-old girl reported abuse to authorities months ago.

A spokeswoman for the department said Wednesday night that the death of a child under any circumstance "is an incredible loss to both loved ones and our state." But she says, as with every case, the department can't comment.

Julio and Sharon Carrillo were ordered held earlier Wednesday on $500,000 bail during their first court appearance. They're charged with murder in the death of Sharon Carrillo's 10-year-old daughter, Marrissa Kennedy.

The Carrillos told police they'd beaten the girl for months and they tried to make it appear her death was an accident.

A former neighbor says someone "dropped the ball."

___

4:50 p.m.

Former neighbors of a couple accused of fatally beating a 10-year-old girl say they heard abuse and reported it to police and human services officials.

A prosecutor suggested Wednesday that the beatings amounted to "torture."

Attorneys for the couple said they intended to look into the validity of their alleged confessions.

A former neighbor said someone "dropped the ball." A spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Health and Human services didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.