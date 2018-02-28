The Latest: Company disappointed in milkman's arrest

The Latest on a milkman accused of smuggling contraband into an Ohio prison in milk cartons (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The milk company that employed a driver accused of smuggling contraband into an Ohio prison says the employee was fired immediately.

Doug Longenette is director of human resources for Martins Ferry-based United Dairy. He calls the arrest of driver Ray Adams a sad situation and says he hopes employees would think before they did something like that.

Longenette said Wednesday the family-owned business would never condone such activity.

The 50-year-old Adams is accused of smuggling marijuana, tobacco and cellphones into Lebanon Correctional Facility in half-pint milk cartons.

He was arrested last month after contraband was found in 30 cartons. His attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.

___

12:15 a.m.

A milk deliveryman is accused of hiding marijuana, tobacco and cellphones inside milk cartons and smuggling them into an Ohio prison.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell says Ray Adams was in contact with an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Facility who facilitated the deliveries and set up payments.

Fornshell says Adams made thousands of dollars sneaking the items in over time.

Adams was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with conveying drugs and cellphones. He's now free on bond. His attorney did not immediate return messages seeking comment on the charges.

Fornshell says the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

The prison system has declined to comment.

Ohio began relying on outside companies to deliver milk to prisons after selling off its dairy cows in 2016.