Georgia teacher in custody after allegedly opening fire in classroom, police say

A teacher has been taken into custody after allegedly firing at least one shot inside a Georgia high school classroom Wednesday, police said.

The Dalton Police Department announced no students were inside the classroom at the time of the incident. Police said the teacher allegedly would not allow students inside the classroom. A witness reportedly heard the gunshot and called authorities, according to WCRB-TV.

The teacher, who was taken into custody after a brief standoff with police, has not been identified. Police did not say what type of firearm was used but confirmed it was a handgun.

One student was injured after sustaining an ankle injury while running inside the school during the building evacuation, the Dalton Police Department tweeted. No faculty or staff were reported injured in the incident.

A police spokesperson told reporters a school resource officer is deployed in the school but it was not immediately clear where that person was at the time of the incident.

The Dalton Police Department earlier tweeted a person, believed to be a teacher, was barricaded inside a classroom.

Dalton High School was placed on lockdown and police confirmed no children were in any danger. The school and the area surrounding it were evacuated.

Police have asked parents to pick up their children at the Northwest Georgia Trade Center. The school has about 2,000 students, according to the school's website.

Dalton is about 90 miles north of Atlanta.