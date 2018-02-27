West Virginia schools still closed as teachers strike for better wages enters its fourth day

Public schools in West Virginia remained closed Tuesday as thousands of schoolteachers continued their demands for better wages.

Striking teachers demanded a face-to-face meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and leaders from the state legislature to address their complaints, a union official said Monday.

Schoolteachers announced they would continue to strike until they are granted a meeting with the state’s leaders, said Christine Campbell, president of the American Federation of Teacher’s West Virginia chapter.

"You've got to come to the table. We can't have five different conversations," Campbell said. Until everyone gets together at once, she continued, "We're not going back" to the classroom.

The average pay for West Virginia teachers ranks among the lowest in the nation.

Last week, on the eve of the strike, the state’s Republican governor signed a bill into law that would raise pay for teachers and state employees. Teachers would see a pay increase of $808 next year and $404 the following two years. Teachers said the increases are not enough, especially as health care costs rise.

On Monday, Justice talked with teachers and others at three stops in the northern area of West Virginia, where he promised to launch a task force to address education issues within a week to 10 days. He also urged teachers to return to work Tuesday.

Justice said bigger raises would follow if numbers next year confirm the state's economic turnaround. Teachers should push for an increased severance tax on natural gas to permanently fix funding for the insurance program for them and other public employees, he added.

In other developments, State Schools Superintendent Steve Paine said a decision would be made Monday whether to add an item to the state Board of Education meeting Tuesday that would discuss possible legal action against teachers. He said the work stoppage is illegal and disruptive to student learning.

It was unclear Tuesday morning if an item was added to the meeting’s agenda.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, called for teachers to stop the strike.

“It’s incredibly disappointing; you hear the people chanting from up in the galleries being disrespectful to the process and so forth,” Carmichael told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “I think it’s being disrespectful to our students, to our parents, to all those associated with providing an education to our students. It’s imperative that the teachers of our schools get back to work, and we implore them to do so.”

Missed class time is automatically added to the end of the school year.

