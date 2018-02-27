Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Texas firefighters rescue mother, 3 children from raging blaze

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Firefighters in Texas' largest city helped rescue a family from a second-floor balcony as a raging fire tore through their apartment building early Monday in a dramatic moment captured on video.

The blaze at the Corner Village Apartments began around 1:30 a.m., and quickly spread to three alarms, fire officials told FOX26 Houston.

A firefighter who was rushing to set up water told The Houston Chronicle he heard screams for help coming from a second-floor balcony, and looked up to see the woman and her three small children calling for help.

“Training took over,” Michael White told the newspaper.

The woman and her three children could then be seen in a video being helped over the balcony's railing and down to safety as flames rage above them.

“No sooner than we got that ladder off, it started to collapse in the middle," White told the Chronicle. "It was just perfect timing.”

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm fire, but the entire sixteen-unit building was destroyed, according to fire officials.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed