Report: Inequality remains 50 years after Kerner Report

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the U.S. as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

The report released Tuesday blames U.S. policymakers and elected officials. It says they're not doing enough to heed the warning on deepening poverty and inequality as highlighted by the Kerner Commission a half-century ago.

The new report says the percentage of people living in deep poverty — less than half of the federal poverty level — has increased since 1975. The report says the homeownership gap has widened for African-Americans and gains to end school segregation were reversed because of a lack of court oversight and housing discrimination.