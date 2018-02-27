New Jersey teacher says he was suspended for speaking out on school security

A high school teacher in New Jersey said he was suspended last week for bringing up his concerns about his school’s safety in light of the Florida massacre.

Philly.com reported that Timothy Locke, 59, was placed on leave for talking about the Parkland shooting and then floating the possibility that a similar event could happen at Cherry Hill High School East, which is in Cherry Hill, N.J.

“He said the chances of East being shot up were high,” one 17-year-old student told the newspaper. The student said that she noticed another student upset and the two went to the principal’s office.

A spokeswoman from the school board told Philly.com that she could not discuss the personal matter.

Locke is reportedly well-liked by students at the school and some protested his suspension on Monday. Locke told the paper that he was called into the principal’s office and his bag was searched. He told the paper that he has to undergo a psychiatric exam.

“The bottom line is that I was very concerned about the security at my school. I was adamantly concerned with the welfare of my students,” he told the paper.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 people at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami.