Georgia mother seeks necklace with daughter's ashes lost during Disney marathon

A Georgia woman has asked for the public’s help to find a necklace that contains her daughter’s ashes. She lost the item while running in the Disney Princess Half Marathon in Florida on Sunday.

Chastity Foster, of Augusta, posted on her Facebook that the gold necklace is still missing following Sunday’s race in Orlando. Her daughter, Shaylin, 17, was killed in a car crash last month. The mother wrote her daughter was planning on running the race until the accident. Her father wore her Disney princess costume she was planning to wear on the day of the race in memory of his daughter.

Foster told ABC News she was at first “hesitant” to wear the necklace with her daughter’s ashes but she “wanted her daughter to be there with her as she ran.”

"She [Shaylin] was a very fast runner. She was involved in soccer, cross country and track," Foster told ABC News.

She said she also made sure her husband checked the necklace to see if it was secured on properly.

"I had my husband double check to make sure the necklace was on properly because I didn't want it to fall off," Foster said. "During mile three, I realized the necklace was missing. It's devastating to lose any child and then to lose the necklace I started freaking out."

Foster said she believes she lost the necklace while walking from the parking lot the entrance of Magic Kingdom, where the race took place.

After realizing the cross necklace was gone, family and friends helped her look for it but had no luck.

"To lose this necklace is just devastating and priceless. No amount of money in the world could replace this necklace," Foster said.

She said the necklace’s emblem matches a promise ring Shaylin was given by her father on her 16th birthday.

Foster has asked for the public’s help in finding the necklace and returning it.

"If anyone finds the necklace they can contact me in any way possible that they can," Foster said. "I will even drive to their house because this [the necklace] is part of my baby."