Couple on the run from police bolts straight into precinct parking lot

Peoria police officials said Tuesday that two suspects ran to the grounds of a police precinct in Arizona before they were arrested by officers.

The incident, according to Peoria police, happened at around 6:10 p.m. on February 16, when officers approached a suspicious car at a gas station North Lake Pleasant Parkway. As officers approached the car, they ran away from the gas station, and eventually ran toward the front door of the precinct building.

According to Peoria police, there is a very large "Peoria Police" sign above that door.

The suspects, according to police, then ran along the building, and later hopped the fence into the secure area of the department, where several officers were in training at that moment.

The male suspect, identified as 28-year-old Marwan Al Ebadi, jumped back over the fence and onto the roadway, where officers took him into custody. The female suspect, identified as 29-year-old Salma Hourieh, was found hiding under a bench in the secured area, and was arrested.

Both Al Ebadi and Hourieh, according to police, are facing several charges, including shoplifting, trespassing, and drug charges. Both suspects are from the Sun City area.

Police also say this incident serves as a reminder for people to not run into a secure parking lot of a police station, if they are on the run from the police.

This story originally appeared on Fox 10.