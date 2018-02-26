St. Louis gunman in standoff with police after shooting US Marshal

DEVELOPING: A gunman is currently barricaded inside a northeast St. Louis County home amid a standoff with officers after a U.S. Marshal was shot in the chest while trying to serve a search warrant.

The marshal, who is currently being treated at a hospital, is believed to be “OK” and a bulletproof vest he was wearing stopped the bullet, a source told KTVI.

The U.S. Marshals Service told the station the suspect opened fire at officers as they got out of their vehicles in the Glasgow Village area, and they returned fire.

The shooter is wanted for first-degree assault and domestic assault.

Live images broadcast by KTVI showed a heavy police presence and a SWAT team setting up.