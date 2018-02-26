Ohio college offers full-ride scholarships to slain officer's children

An Ohio university offered full-ride scholarships to the children of a police officer killed while on duty.

Otterbein University announced four-year, full-ride scholarships for Officer Eric Joering’s four daughters. Joering was a Westerville police officer who was killed, along with his partner Anthony Morelli, while responding to a 911 domestic violence call.

Otterbein University hopes the full tuition scholarships will help provide long-term security and support for the Joering children.

“Tuition support for the Joering children was a spontaneous and unanimous decision identified by Otterbein’s senior leadership,” Otterbein University President Kathy Krendl told Fox News. “Our entire Westerville community is rallying to extend love and kindness in the midst of this tragedy. Ensuring access to an education is the most meaningful gift Otterbein can provide.”

Westerville City Council members also voted to retire the officer’s K-9 partner, Sam, so he can live with the Joering family.

Officers Joering, 39, a 16-year veteran of the department and Morelli, 54, a 30-year veteran of the force were killed Feb. 10 after entering a townhome in a Columbus suburb.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer called them “true American heroes.”

“These were two of the best we have,” Morbitzer added. “This was their calling.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and many others offered their prayers and support for the officers’ families.

Kasich tweeted that he was “very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers.” He asked Ohio residents to join him in “lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

President Trump also offered his support.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD,” Trump tweeted.

Investigators say 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who been charged with aggravated murder in the killings, was wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police. He is being held without bail.

Kasich plans to give his last State of the State address March 6 at Otterbein University, a liberal arts college in downtown Westerville.