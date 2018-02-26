Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

College

Ohio college offers full-ride scholarships to slain officer's children

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Officers Eric Joering, 39, left, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were fatally shot while responding to a hang-up 9-1-1 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.

Officers Eric Joering, 39, left, and Anthony Morelli, 54, were fatally shot while responding to a hang-up 9-1-1 call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.  (City of Westerville via AP, File)

An Ohio university offered full-ride scholarships to the children of a police officer killed while on duty.

Otterbein University announced four-year, full-ride scholarships for Officer Eric Joering’s four daughters. Joering was a Westerville police officer who was killed, along with his partner Anthony Morelli, while responding to a 911 domestic violence call.

Flowers and signs adorn a Westerville Police car at a memorial outside the police department following a procession transporting the bodies of Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli from the Franklin County Coroners Office to the Hill and Moreland funeral homes in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Flowers and signs adorn a Westerville Police car at a memorial outside the police department following a procession transporting the bodies of Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli from the Franklin County Coroners Office to the Hill and Moreland funeral homes in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.  (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Otterbein University hopes the full tuition scholarships will help provide long-term security and support for the Joering children.

“Tuition support for the Joering children was a spontaneous and unanimous decision identified by Otterbein’s senior leadership,” Otterbein University President Kathy Krendl told Fox News. “Our entire Westerville community is rallying to extend love and kindness in the midst of this tragedy. Ensuring access to an education is the most meaningful gift Otterbein can provide.”

Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence.  (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Westerville City Council members also voted to retire the officer’s K-9 partner, Sam, so he can live with the Joering family.

Officers Joering, 39, a 16-year veteran of the department and Morelli, 54, a 30-year veteran of the force were killed Feb. 10 after entering a townhome in a Columbus suburb.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer called them “true American heroes.”

“These were two of the best we have,” Morbitzer added. “This was their calling.”

Ohio Gov. John Kasich and many others offered their prayers and support for the officers’ families.

Kasich tweeted that he was “very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers.” He asked Ohio residents to join him in “lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

The Police escort of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering home from Franklin County Coroners office today as they head north of S. State Street in Westerville, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

The Police escort of Westerville Police officers Morelli and Joering after they were killed earlier this month.  (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

President Trump also offered his support.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD,” Trump tweeted.

Investigators say 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who been charged with aggravated murder in the killings, was wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police. He is being held without bail.

Kasich plans to give his last State of the State address March 6 at Otterbein University, a liberal arts college in downtown Westerville.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke