CDC employee's disappearance prompts $10G reward offer

A search was underway in the Atlanta area to find an employee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who went home sick more than a week ago and has been missing ever since.

The family of Timothy Cunningham, 35, an epidemiologist at the CDC office in Chamblee, Ga., has offered a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts, Atlanta’s Fox 5 reported.

Cunningham’s brother, Anterio Cunningham, told the station he suspects something has gone wrong because disappearing without a trace is something the family could never imagine Timothy Cunningham – a Morehouse and Harvard graduate -- would do.

"My first mind is that something has happened -- especially considering the length of time he's been gone,” the brother told Fox 5 last week. “Not having his phone, leaving his dog Bo alone, he just wouldn't voluntarily check out like that." Anterio said sitting in his brother's living room Monday.

Family members said Cunningham was recently promoted to a commander with the U.S. Health Service Corps.

According to Fox 5, Cunningham reported to work Feb. 12, but left early because he was feeling ill. Although he has been missing since then, his cell phone, wallet and SUV were still at his home, family members said.

"We just hope he will just come home safely. None of this makes sense. He wouldn't just evaporate like this and leave his dog alone and have our mother wondering and worrying like this. He wouldn't," the missing man's brother said.

Atlanta police said Saturday that they are asking for the public's help in finding the missing man.