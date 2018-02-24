Expand / Collapse search
US sailor at Camp Pendleton dies after being struck by helicopter blade

A UH-1Y Venom helicopter is seen en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan, Nov. 9, 2017. It's the same type of helicopter whose tail rotor blade struck a U.S. sailor at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base north of San Diego, Calif. The sailor died early Saturday, military officials said.

A U.S. sailor at Camp Pendleton in California who was critically injured Wednesday when he was struck by a helicopter’s rotor blade died early Saturday morning.

Military officials said the unidentified service member succumbed from his injuries at Scripps La Jolla Medical Facility, the Orange County Register reported.

The accident happened at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, the newspaper reported.

Details about how the accident occurred have not been released, but an investigation was underway, a military official told the paper.

The aircraft was a UH-1Y Venom, the report said.

