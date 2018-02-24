Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mississippi

Gay pride parade permit denied, but Mississippi aldermen won't say why: report

Fox News
Bailey McDaniel, 22, is an organizer with LGBT group Starkville Pride.

Bailey McDaniel, 22, is an organizer with LGBT group Starkville Pride.  (Associated Press)

A municipal assembly's vote to deny a request to hold a gay pride parade in northeastern Mississippi has drawn backlash from a civil liberties group.

A group of elected city leaders, known as the Starkville Board of Alderman, voted 4-3 Tuesday against a permit application by Starkville Pride to host the first Pride Parade in the city’s history.

The Mississippi chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has criticized the vote. In a statement on its website, the group said the alderman’s denial “potentially violates the First Amendment and Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

The statement also urged the board to “reconsider their decision and approve the request.”

The Pride Parade was reportedly scheduled for March 24. The alderman offered no explanation for their decision, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Following the "no" vote, Starkville Pride member Bailey McDaniel hired attorney Roberta Kaplan, famed for her central role in the landmark 2013 Supreme Court case that abolished the Defense of Marriage Act.

Residents of Starkville were divided in their opinion of the proposed parade.

One resident told the Starkville Daily News she was against the pride parade because “God created Adam and Eve.”

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is photographed on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 in Starkville, Miss. Starkville aldermen voted 4-3 to deny the event permit for a gay pride parade Tuesday. None of the aldermen who voted against the permit have explained their reasoning. Spruill and an alderman who supported the permit say Starkville is more accepting of gay people than the vote indicates. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill  (Associated Press)

Mayor Lynn Spruill said the city was more in favor than the vote implied: “We are diverse, we are not divided in my opinion, and I don’t want to start having that view of us now.”