Former teacher aide sentenced in Oklahoma child abuse case

A former teaching assistant who pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls at an Oklahoma elementary school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Oklahoman reports that 86-year-old Arnold Cowen pleaded guilty Thursday to 21 felony counts in a deal with prosecutors. Under the agreement, Cowen will serve at least 8 ½ years in prison with 10 years' probation. He would have to register as a sex offender once released.

He was charged last year with inappropriately touching 10 girls ages 10 to 13 at Upper Elementary School in Perry. Cowen also was accused of having more than 100 pornographic images and videos on his home computer.

Former Principal Kenda Miller and former math teacher Jeffrey Sullins face misdemeanors accusing them of failing to promptly report accusations against Cowen.