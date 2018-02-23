Farmer cuts off snowmobile trail after cow is shot nearby

A farmer who says his pregnant cow was shot and killed near a snowmobile trail on his property in Maine will no longer let the public ride on the trail.

The Morning Sentinel reports Clayton Tibbetts had permitted a local snowmobile club to maintain a route through his farm in Madison until the cow was found dead last week. Tibbetts says he doesn't know if a snowmobiler killed the cow but the carcass was found about 30 feet (9 meters) from the trail.

The secretary of the snowmobile club says the club is considering hosting a fundraiser to compensate Tibbetts for the loss of the cow.

The shooting is being investigated by the county sheriff's office and state game wardens.

