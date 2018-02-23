2nd exam finds teens competent for trial in fatal rock toss

Three Michigan teens who underwent a second mental exam in the case of a man who was killed when a rock crashed through his windshield have been found competent for trial.

An earlier state evaluation found Kyle Anger, Mark Sekelsky and Trevor Gray competent, but their lawyers asked in January for another exam by a different expert. The Flint Journal reports results of that exam reached the same conclusion.

In all, five teens ages 15-18 are charged as adults with second-degree murder.

Sekelsky's lawyer Frank Manley says his client is "is much more prepared to move forward" after the second exam.

In October, a 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) rock was thrown onto Interstate 75 in Vienna Township, north of Detroit. Kenneth White, a passenger in a van, was struck and killed.

