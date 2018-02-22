US may never see another spiritual leader like Billy Graham

In the wake of the Rev. Billy Graham's death, religion scholars say this much is clear: There will never be another American spiritual leader with his reach and influence.

The evangelical movement that Graham helped solidify and embodied for much of the second half of the 20th century has splintered.

The media he used so effectively has fractured, too, since the days when baby boomers had a choice of only three TV stations in their living rooms.

And politics has become more polarized.