School removes posters showing body silhouettes, crime tape

A display of posters with silhouettes of bodies surrounded by crime scene tape depicting an Ohio high school's sports victories over its rivals has been removed from the school.

Belmont High School in Dayton on Tuesday removed the display, which was put up in a building hallway over the weekend. The display included names of rival teams and phrases such as "Let the bodies hit the floor" and "Cap those Cougars."

Some parents had said they thought the display was inappropriate and too suggestive of gun violence.

Dayton schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says she had the display removed as soon as she learned of it Tuesday. She calls the posters inappropriate but says she doesn't believe anyone was advocating violence.