Records: Missing boy's dad, stepmom had violent relationship

The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old Kansas boy who has been missing since Saturday had a volatile relationship, according to police records.

Emily Glass, 26, the stepmother of Lucas Hernandez, was arrested Wednesday and jailed on two counts of endangering a child involving Lucas and another child. She remained jailed Thursday and has not been officially charged.

Glass reported the boy missing Saturday, saying she last saw him at their home before she took a shower and fell asleep. Despite extensive searches, the boy has not been found. Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler said police still hope to find the boy alive.

Police records detail several incidents at two addresses where the couple lived in the past two years, The Wichita Eagle reported .

One police report said Glass held a wooden ax handle during an April 2016 argument in which the boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, suffered a bloody nose and other injuries. Glass had bruises on the side of her head and accused him of slapping her. The report says officers couldn't determine the primary aggressor. Glass was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The same charge against Hernandez was dismissed.

The reports detail two other incidents where police went to the couple's home in response to reports of arguments. In a November 2016 incident, an officer reported injuries on Jonathan Hernandez's face where he said Glass had slapped him and she admitted to pushing him.

Police have not said where Jonathan Hernandez was when the boy was reported missing.

Glass had not had a first court appearance Thursday and it was unclear if she has an attorney.

Family members have told Wichita media outlets since the disappearance that they were concerned Lucas was being abused and had reported the possible abuse to the Kansas Department of Children and Families last year.

Johnathan Hernandez told KAKE-TV Wednesday that he was upset his family members had talked to the media because it took focus away from finding his son.

"Now, if you want to bring that up later that's fine," Hernandez said. "That's a whole separate issue. I think it's taking away from what's happening and I don't appreciate it. Not from my family, not from strangers."

He said he still believes his son is alive and he is focused on finding him.

"I'm so proud to be able to be his father," he said. "I miss him very much. I love him very much and I just want him to come home."

The Kansas Department for Children and Families said in a statement that the agency is legally prohibited from publicly discussing its possible history with this family.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com