Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Florida man screams, yells 'murderers!' as he's put to death

By JASON DEAREN | Associated Press

STARKE, Fla. –  A Florida Corrections official says authorities have no indication an inmate's blood-curdling scream and repeated shouts of "murderers!" as he was being put to death were caused by the lethal injection.

Forty-seven-year-old inmate Eric Scott Branch was put to death Thursday evening at Florida State Prison, thrashing about on a gurney as he screamed and yelled. Branch had been sentenced to die for the 1993 rape and killing of a 21-year-old college student, Susan Morris.

Asked later whether Branch's scream could have been caused by the lethal drugs, Department Corrections spokeswoman Michelle Glady said "there was no indication" that the dramatic moments were caused by the execution procedure.

She says that conclusion had been confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

_____

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Miami contributed to this story