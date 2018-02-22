Driver crashes car into Connecticut hospital, sets himself on fire, officials say

A driver intentionally crashed his car into a Connecticut hospital’s emergency room entrance Thursday morning and set himself on fire, officials said.

The unidentified man, who is said to be in his 20s, crashed his silver vehicle into the entrance of Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Conn. around 10 a.m., destroying the entrance to the emergency room.

"It appeared that the front end of the vehicle was completely on fire...as well as his body became inflamed as well," an official said, adding the blaze was contained to the vestibule.

Witnesses told police the man then set himself on fire. Several gasoline cans were found inside the vehicle, FOX61 reported.

The man was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. He is in critical condition, officials said.

The fire department was called to the scene to put out the flames and an officer was on the scene within minutes. The bomb squad was also called to the scene.

Images from the scene showed a silver vehicle with smashed windshields resting inside the building and the entrance to the hospital demolished. Smoke was seen in the emergency room area.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew did not provide a possible motive in the incident. He said police believe it was an isolated incident.

The hospital said all patients and staff have been accounted for and are safe. The emergency department is closed until further notice.

Authorities said they are not aware of any recent threats to the hospital.