California couple accused of sexually abusing son may have committed sexual acts on dogs, cops say

A California couple accused of sexually abusing their 5-year-old son may have performed sexual acts on their dogs too, police revealed Wednesday.

Roy Ling, 35, and Sara Wilson, 32, were arrested last Thursday, nearly five years after police began their investigation into reports of sexual abuse on their son, Victorville Police Department said.

The boy first told police he was sexually abused by his biological parents in August 2013. He was taken into child and family services and an investigation was launched.

Ling and Wilson were “transients in the high desert” and not taken into custody. Police also did not provide details about the alleged abuse.

Police said the search for Ling and Wilson continued on to March 2014, but authorities couldn’t locate them.

The pair were eventually found in December 2017 in a Victorville riverbed. Investigators said they uncovered details that the couple may have performed sexual acts on their dogs.

The couple was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Their bail was set at $200,000 each.