Stowaway pleads not guilty after Chicago to London flight

An Illinois woman with a history of getting past airport security and sneaking onto planes has pleaded not guilty in a Chicago case.

Marilyn Hartman is accused of flying ticketless from Chicago to London last month. She pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to burglary, theft and trespassing charges.

A judge released the 66-year-old woman after the Jan. 18 incident and told her to stay away from airports. But she was arrested again at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago about a week later.

Hartman will remain in custody until at least March 22, when her public defender is expected to ask for a review of her bond. A judge previously denied a request from Hartman's attorney to allow her to be sent to a facility that provides housing and counseling for former jail inmates.