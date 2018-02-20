US acquires final land parcels for NY veterans cemetery

The U.S. government has acquired the two final land parcels needed for a New York veterans' cemetery that will eventually ease a burden for thousands of military families.

Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer is now urging the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to quickly begin work on the Western New York National Veterans Cemetery.

The cemetery in Pembroke will serve the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Schumer says many families now have to travel about 100 miles to the closest veterans' cemetery, in Bath, New York.

According to the senator, the VA said previously that it aimed to start construction about six months after the final land purchases and open an early-use burial area in 2019.