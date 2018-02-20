Ohio middle school student shoots self in school bathroom, officials say

An Ohio middle school student brought a gun to school and shot himself in a bathroom Tuesday, police said.

Jackson Memorial Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a gunshot was heard just before 8 a.m., school officials said. The school district later said a seventh grade student suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said the student, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital and his condition was not known. It wasn't immediately clear if the act was intentional or accidental.

The school later dismissed students for the day and canceled afternoon extracurricular activities.

Four elementary schools in Massillon were also closed. Officials are still reviewing whether schools will be opened on Wednesday.