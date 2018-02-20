Expand / Collapse search
Florida School Shooting

Florida shooting suspect may receive $800G inheritance

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 of their fellow classmates lost their lives announce plans for a national gun control march in Washington; Steve Harrigan reports from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Video

Nikolas Cruz appears in court as survivors demand action

The alleged gunman who police say murdered 17 people during a shooting rampage at a Florida high school last week is reportedly set to receive a massive inheritance from his late mother.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, and his brother are expected to inherit nearly $800,000 from their late mother’s insurance’s policy, WSVN reported Tuesday.

A video monitor shows school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, left, making an appearance before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica in Broward County Court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday at the school killing more than a dozen people and injuring several. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion on Tuesday asking the court to determine whether Nikolas Cruz is indigent and eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion asking the court to determine whether Cruz is indigent and eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.

If the court concludes Cruz can pay for his own legal defense, he’ll have to hire a private attorney.

On Thursday, the day after Cruz’s arrest, the woman who took in his brother petitioned a court to be named the personal representative of Lynda Cruz’s estate. The request is pending.

Cruz’s brother, Zachary, who will turn 18 on Wednesday, has been committed to a mental health facility, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on Nov. 1. The Sun Sentinel reported she died without a will.

Fox News' Kathleen Reuschle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com.