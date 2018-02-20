Florida shooting suspect may receive $800G inheritance

The alleged gunman who police say murdered 17 people during a shooting rampage at a Florida high school last week is reportedly set to receive a massive inheritance from his late mother.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, and his brother are expected to inherit nearly $800,000 from their late mother’s insurance’s policy, WSVN reported Tuesday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office filed a motion asking the court to determine whether Cruz is indigent and eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.

If the court concludes Cruz can pay for his own legal defense, he’ll have to hire a private attorney.

On Thursday, the day after Cruz’s arrest, the woman who took in his brother petitioned a court to be named the personal representative of Lynda Cruz’s estate. The request is pending.

Cruz’s brother, Zachary, who will turn 18 on Wednesday, has been committed to a mental health facility, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Lynda Cruz died of pneumonia on Nov. 1. The Sun Sentinel reported she died without a will.

