District attorney in Baby Doe case not seeking re-election

A longtime Boston prosecutor who handled cases involving former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez and a murdered girl who washed ashore in a trash bag and came to be known as Baby Doe says he's not running for re-election.

Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said Tuesday he won't be seeking another four-year term in November.

The Democrat was appointed to the office in 2002 and held the job for 16 years. He says he loves the job but it's time to give someone else a chance.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office is the largest and perhaps most high profile of the state's 11 district attorney's offices. It covers Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.

Conley says today the office is fairer, more progressive and more transparent than ever before.